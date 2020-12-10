Australia breaking news today, live coronavirus updates and latest headlines December 11, 2020

Almost all of Australia’s state and territory leaders have arrived in Canberra to meet with Prime Minister Scott Morrison ahead of the final National Cabinet of the year.

Mr Morrison shared photos of the group overnight, appearing smiling and friendly at the Prime Minister’s official residence, despite an intense year involving many clashes between them.

“After a long and hard year it was good to get together in person again with the Premiers and Chief Ministers at The Lodge in Canberra at a special reception with the Governor-General,” Mr Morrison wrote in a social media post last night.

Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan will not be joining them, instead choosing to follow his state’s strict advice to steer clear of South Australians as part of its COVID-19 management strategy.

Mr McGowan will connect remotely for the meeting today — where, according to Mr Morrison’s says, “vaccines, the economy, and mental health are all on the agenda”.