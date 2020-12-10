Aubrey Plaza On Black Bear And A Parks & Rec Movie

Aubrey Plaza has one warning for her new film Black Bear: “Don’t watch it alone, because it will give you nightmares,” she says over Zoom, while discussing the spine-tingling drama. She’s not kidding. The Lawrence Michael Levine-directed movie, which co-stars Christopher Abbott, Sarah Gadon, Paola Lázaro, and Grantham Coleman, and is an uncomfortable close-up of what it takes to create art and sustain a romantic relationship — and it’s so full of twists and turns, you’re left with mental whiplash. You really have to see it to get it because there aren’t any spoilers to be found here.