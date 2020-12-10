Apple surveys iPhone users on Face ID opinions, USB cable in the box

Earlier this year, before the announcement of the iPhone 12, Apple surveyed some users about how they use the USB power adapter that used to come in the iPhone box. The company is once again asking for the opinion of its consumers, this time to find out if iPhone users are unsatisfied with Face ID and if they use the USB cable that comes with every iPhone.

A reader shared a survey Apple sent him today with some questions about his experience with the iPhone 12 Pro Max, so it seems the company is targeting consumers who bought one of the iPhone 12 models introduced this year.

Among multiple questions, the survey asks if the user is not satisfied with Face ID — and if the answer is no, there are some alternatives to share details with Apple. These are the answers available in the survey:

Security or privacy concerns

I don’t like having to pick up my phone to use Face ID

Slow performance

It does not detect my face in all situations (such as low light, different angles, lying down, wearing sunglasses)

I prefer Touch ID

Not reliable; does not always unlock the iPhone

Other

Not sure

Just as Apple surveyed what people did with the USB chargers from their previous iPhones before removing the power adapter from the iPhone box, the company is once again looking at what users think about something that is rumored for a future product. It’s hard not to associate the survey with the rumors that next year’s iPhone will have both Touch ID and Face ID authentication.

Although Face ID is an amazing technology, it has some limitations where Touch ID stands out — and I’m sure many iPhone users aren’t happy with having to enter the password every time to unlock the phone since Face ID doesn’t work with masks. Even if Apple didn’t specifically mention masks, that is implied when it asks about facial recognition not working in specific situations.

Moreover, the survey also brings a question about which items included in the iPhone 12 box consumers actually use. This includes Apple stickers, the SIM ejection tool, and the USB-C Lightning cable.



Survey screenshots (in Portuguese).

Is Apple planning to launch iPhone 13 with even fewer accessories? Will Apple force us to buy MagSafe chargers? It’s too early to guess anything now, but 2021 could definitely bring us more surprises on that.

H/T Gabriel Ramos

