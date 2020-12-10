Apple Maps now features better road coverage, pedestrian data and navigation in Canada

After releasing in the U.S. earlier this year, the revamped version of Apple Maps is now rolling out in Canada.
This redesigned version of the platform features better road coverage, pedestrian data, navigation, land cover and more precise addresses.
“With Apple Maps, we have created the best and most private maps app on the planet and we are excited to bring this experience to our users in Canada,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of internet software and services, in a recent statement.
Along with these updates, ‘Look Around,’ Apple Maps’ version of Google Maps’ ‘Street View,’ is now widely available across the country. This includes major cities like Calgary, Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver and parts of Newfoundland and Nova Scotia.
Another significant update relates to ‘Guides,’ Apple’s curated list of interesting places to visit in a city. The tech giant says that it worked with publications like Toronto life, Narcity and Lonely Planet to compile these lists.
Other new Apple Maps features include electric vehicle routing and real-time transit information.
Source: Apple