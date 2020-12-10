Apple could be required to offer 30% local content to Apple TV+ subscribers in Europe

While Apple TV+ is slowly expanding its catalog with original movies and TV shows, Apple might face some new challenges outside the US. European lawmakers are proposing a new legislation requiring Apple TV+ and other streaming services to offer at least 30% local content to their subscribers.

The General Scheme of the Online Safety and Media Regulation Bill published by Catherine Martin, an Irish politician who works as a Minister of Culture, Media, and related areas, was updated today with mentions to the minimum of 30% content considered “European Work” for streaming platforms.

Minister Catherine Martin specifically mentioned Apple TV+ as Apple’s streaming service doesn’t have the required number of locally produced content. As noted by AppleInsider, if passed, the law will result in banning these platforms from Europe.

The bill aims to ensure that Europeans will have access to more content created there as big streaming companies tend to offer only content produced in the United States. Section 65 of the legislative bill argues that “on-demand audiovisual media services shall, in the interests of providing culturally diverse European content to the widest possible audience, ensure the prominence of European works on their service.”

Minister Catherine Martin says Apple TV+ has to have minimum 30pc European content or govt will shut it down across Europe. (— Same new legislative bill, implementing EU directive.) — Adrian Weckler (@adrianweckler) December 9, 2020

Interestingly, the proposal also makes it clear that streaming providers can also include content created in the UK as part of the 30% requirement, even after Brexit. It’s unclear when this bill will be voted on and whether it will pass or not.

