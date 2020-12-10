Anthony Lynn compares Chargers’ situation to Pearl Harbor?

Anthony Lynn’s Los Angeles Chargers are struggling mightily this season, but there are some things a head coach should just never compare his football team to. Pearl Harbor is one of them.

During a video conference call on Wednesday, Lynn compared the Chargers’ current situation to the tragic attack on Pearl Harbor that occurred 79 years ago.

“Just the other day (December 7) was Pearl Harbor Day, one of the biggest defeats this country has had,” Lynn said. “We bounced back from that. I kind of used that as an example with my staff the other day. We’re down and out, but we’re not down yet.”