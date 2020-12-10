Amazon says it aims to provide free training to 29M people worldwide, who are not already employed by the company, in cloud computing skills by 2025 (Chip Cutter/Wall Street Journal)

Home Technology Amazon says it aims to provide free training to 29M people worldwide,...

Isaac Novak
Chip Cutter / Wall Street Journal:

Amazon says it aims to provide free training to 29M people worldwide, who are not already employed by the company, in cloud computing skills by 2025  —  New programs seek to help people from Montana to Nigeria attain roles ranging from tech support to machine learning

