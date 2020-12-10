Akash and Shloka Ambani become parents to a baby boy



Akash and Shloka Ambani got married on March 9, 2019, and now more than one and a half years later the couple has become proud parents. Shloka delivered a baby boy making Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani grandparents for the first time.

The Ambani family is ecstatic about the news and the official spokesperson of the family released a statement that read, “Nita and Mukesh Ambani are delighted to become grandparents for the first time, as they welcomed the great-grandson of Dhirubhai and Kokilaben Ambani. Both mother and son are doing well. The new arrival has brought immense joy to the entire Mehta and Ambani families.”





We congratulate the Ambani family for the same.