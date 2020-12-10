Airbnb set for huge day-one pop, with value poised to top $100 billion

Article content continued

There’s more to come. Other consumer-facing web-based companies set to go public this month include video-game company Roblox Corp., installment loans provider Affirm Holdings Inc. and ContextLogic Inc., the parent of online discount retailer Wish Inc. Those listings will add to what is already a record year for IPOs, with more than US$166 billion raised on U.S. exchanges, including Airbnb and DoorDash, the data show.

Airbnb’s offering was led by Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Its shares will trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol ABNB.

Pandemic Crush

San Francisco-based Airbnb has seen a bounce back in domestic bookings since the early days of the pandemic crushed demand.

“No year in our history has been as wild and crazy and defining as this year,” Chesky said in an earlier interview, from the apartment on Rausch Street in San Francisco where the idea for Airbnb was born in 2007.

In the past 13 years, Airbnb has totally upended the travel market, given people an opportunity for income and created a whole new market for services related to real estate and hosts. Today, Airbnb is one of the biggest travel companies in the world.

No year in our history has been as wild and crazy and defining as this year, Brian Chesky, Airbnb CEO

The company’s IPO plans were put on hold in March as the pandemic ground global travel to a halt. By April, room bookings and experiences had plunged 72 per cent Airbnb rolled out a blanket refund policy and doled out more than US$1 billion in cancellation fees.

By June, though, things were starting to look up. City dwellers who were sick of being stuck inside their homes got in their cars and drove to mountain towns and rural communities, often setting up for weeks or months at a time as work-from-home policies allowed.