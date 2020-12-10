Abhishek Bachchan wraps up shooting for Bob Biswas



Sujoy Ghosh’s Kahaani which released in 2012 left the audience awestruck. The story, the performances and the execution were top notch. A film is being made on Bob Biswas’s character from Kahaani, who was a contract killer. Abhishek Bachchan is playing the lead role in the film with Chitrangada Singh essaying a crucial part. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh’s daughter, Diya Annapurna Ghosh, the cast and crew of the film were in Kolkata since the past few days to wrap up the last schedule of the project.

And now finally, it’s a wrap on the project. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, the production house took to social media to reveal the same. Posting a picture from the sets of the film, the caption read, “It’s a wrap on a very special film! #BobBiswas will see you soon.” Well, we are super excited about this project, what about you?