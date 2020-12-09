Your Wednesday Briefing

A glimpse of life after Covid, as Britain begins vaccinating

Britain on Tuesday began a fiendishly difficult mass vaccination program, as select individuals received some of the world’s first shots of a clinically authorized, fully tested vaccine in the long, painstaking campaign to knock back a disease that has killed more than 1.5 million people worldwide.

Those first recipients included older Britons and hundreds of health workers. For them, the shots offered a peek at life after Covid-19, replete with plans for rescheduled wedding anniversaries and bus trips to the seaside.

But any such fantasies were tempered by the bleak winter ahead, with the virus still spreading and claiming, on average, more than 400 lives a day in Britain. A country of 67 million has only enough doses now for 400,000 people. It will be months before shots are given to enough Britons, much less to enough people in poorer countries with scarce access to vaccines, that life can start returning to normal.

Quotable: “I feel so privileged to be the first person vaccinated against Covid-19,” said Margaret Keenan, 90, who got the first shot. “It means I can finally look forward to spending with my family and friends in the new year after being on my own for most of the year.”