Your Thursday Briefing

Ending this pandemic and rebuilding trust

The Times gathered a group of doctors, medical scholars and health care executives to discuss the arrival of coronavirus vaccines and how battered American institutions should prepare for the next pandemic while repairing the damage wrought by this one. Here’s what they had to say.

An effective vaccine will be a huge breakthrough for society and the economy. It would also be a staggering scientific achievement.

Gregory Poland of the Mayo Clinic, who is also editor in chief of the journal Vaccine, described the vaccine “as nothing short of dizzying.”

“We were all prepared to see something like 50 to 70 percent efficacy, something like that. And to be in excess of 90 percent, 95 percent, puts it on par with the best vaccines that have ever been developed — and with apparent acceptable short-term safety. I think this is really going to have a profound effect on the field of vaccinology. I hate to overuse the word ‘paradigm-breaking,’ but it is, in many ways.”

To get back to normal more quickly, the most vulnerable should be vaccinated first.

“The only certain way, given what we know about the vaccine now, to get society back to being able to function is to have this be a less-severe disease,” said Marc Lipsitch, from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. He added, “The way you do that is to make the people in whom it’s severe no longer vulnerable.”

With public health education, the messenger is at least as important as the message.

Though communities of color have disproportionately borne the brunt of coronavirus cases in the United States, many in those communities are particularly wary of receiving the vaccine.

To change that, says James Hildreth, the president of Meharry Medical College, a historically Black medical school in Nashville, the message had to come from the right person. “We identified trusted messengers in those communities,” he said. “We empowered them with the information they needed. They needed to believe it first — and accept it first — and they were the ones that delivered the messages that turned out to be quite effective.”

