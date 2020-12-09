Yearn.finance report reveals two thirds of revenue comes from yUSD vault By Cointelegraph

Yearn.finance report reveals two thirds of revenue comes from yUSD vault
The first informal Yearn.finance quarterly report has been released by the community and reveals the DeFi protocol’s revenue is dominated by the yUSD vault.
The report, spanning August 20 to October 20, was created by DeFi community members and has not been officially audited by any accounting firms. It states that net income for the three month period was $3.79 million with the majority of that coming from yVault product offerings.
