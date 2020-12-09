Wilmer Valderrama Puts Wedding on Hold Due to Covid-19 Concerns

WENN

The ‘NCIS’ actor and his bride-to-be Amanda Pacheco haven’t booked a wedding date as they want to make sure it’s safe for their family and friends to attend their nuptials.

Wilmer Valderrama has shelved his wedding plans until it’s safe to gather with family and friends.

The actor proposed to girlfriend Amanda Pacheco on New Year’s Day (01Jan20), but the couple has had to press pause on wedding plans due to the COVID pandemic.

And now Valderrama admits he and his fiancee have no dates booked and will revisit their big day in the new year.

“It was really important to us to be responsible,” he tells “The Talk“. “I think that we have to lead by example… We’ve got to think about others…”

“A wedding doesn’t seem like the ideal thing to plan right now and I just think it’s important that we all understand that these small little sacrifices are going to eventually get us closer and closer to normality and be able to have those gatherings and those happy moments…

“We don’t have a date yet. We have a tentative vision of hopefully the end of 2021… but I think it’s important that we take our time.”

Wilmer Valderrama is not the only star postponing wedding due to pandemic.

Just like the actor, Gwen Stefani will only get married when it’s safe for her parents to be there.

The “Let Me Reintroduce Myself” singer is currently planning her wedding to Blake Shelton and has insisted she doesn’t want to tie the knot until her mother and father can watch her say “I do” because they’re currently too scared to travel amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“I would say I just want my parents there at this point,” she said during an appearance on “On Air with Ryan Seacrest“. “My parents wouldn’t come to Thanksgiving because they were so scared (about the pandemic), so really would rather it not be a COVID situation. I would rather not have masks and that kind of thing.”

Large social gatherings are still a concern amid the health crisis so Gwen and 44-year-old Blake are looking at a 2021 wedding.

“Even when you cut it down to just family, it’s still too many people for Covid. So we’re sort of going to see what happens in the next few months,” she added.