Why Miley Cyrus Has No Regrets About Telling Her Exes to “Eat S–t”

As Miley Cyrus herself declared, she can’t be tamed.

During an interview with the Australian news program The Project, which premiered on Facebook Watch on Wednesday, Dec. 9, the “Wrecking Ball” singer expounded on the message at the end of the music video for her song “Prisoner” featuring Dua Lipa.

It read, “In Loving Memory of My Exes. Eat S—t,” which the Grammy nominee expressed during the interview is more of a message about herself than anyone else.

“I think life can be very painful and sometimes poking fun at it and laughing along with it—like I feel like life is laughing at me, you know, pulling it’s strings,” the 28-year-old artist explained to host Lisa Wilkinson. “Just creating whatever chaos that it wants to and it doesn’t take it easy on us.”

She continued, “I think that was a way that I was able to kind of fight back at that and poke a little fun at it and create something that was campy and that was kind of the perfect bookend for what we made.”