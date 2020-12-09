Whitecap’s Grant Fagerheim emerges as consolidator in battered Canadian light oil space

Article content continued

Expected to close in February, if shareholders approve it, the deal would raise Whitecap’s annual oil production by 65 per cent from around 60,000 barrels per day in 2020 to 100,000 barrels per day in 2021.

The two companies have a large overlap in the location of their assets, particularly in Saskatchewan, which should create significant synergies, Fagerheim said, adding that efficiency, not production growth, motivated the deal.

In fact, he plans to lower production of TORC’s assets from 25,000 barrels per day to 22,000 barrels per day. That move will help Whitecap achieve a 17 per cent decline rate, the term for the pace at which it depletes its assets, which is below the industry peer average around 32 to 34 per cent, according to Fagerheim.

Photo by Todd Korol for National Post files

“With the lower decline rate, you need less capital to grow your business,” said Fagerheim. “So you can return more capital to shareholders, or reduce your debt.”

On Wednesday, WTI crude was trading at US$45.81 for a December contract, up 13.7 per cent in the past month but still well below the US$63 range where it was trading when 2020 began.

As long as oil prices remain low, which Fagerheim predicted would persist for at least six more months until the vaccine for coronavirus is fully distributed and excess global inventory is consumed, his company will look to acquire rather than organically grow its assets, he said.

On Wednesday, analysts cheered the deal with Jeremy McCrea, an analyst at Raymond James, suggesting institutional investors could embark on “a buying spree” in Whitecap stock.