When Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi gifted Sharmila Tagore seven refrigerators



Sharmila Tagore and late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi were one of the most adored duos of Bollywood. They stood by each other through thick till Mansoor Ali Khan’s death in 2011. They both accepted that they were impulsive when they dated each other and got married, however, things changed once Saif Ali Khan was born.

Talking about the one time Mansoor Ali Khan tried to woo Sharmila Tagore, Soha Ali Khan told a leading portal, “Abba, Amma ek film party mein mile. Abba liked Amma, she was very beautiful, she still is. He tried to pursue her but Amma wasn’t giving bhaav. She was a little unsure. Then Abba sent 7 refrigerators at Amma’s home to get some kind of reaction from her. Amma then rang him asking ‘What is happening?’ So this is how it started.” Cute, isn’t it?