WhatsApp rolling out new ‘carts’ shopping feature worldwide

WhatsApp has announced that it’s adding a new shopping feature to its app ahead of the holiday season.
The feature is called ‘carts’ and is going live around the world starting December 8th. Carts are aimed at making it easier for users to buy more than one item from a business, such as a local restaurant or clothing store.
WhatsApp says that with carts, users can browse a catalogue, select multiple products and send the order as one message to a business. The company says it spoke to business owners and found that carts are a convenient way to understand what a customer is ordering without having to message back and forth.
“This will make it simpler for businesses to keep track of order inquiries, manage requests from customers and close sales,” the Facebook-owned company outlined in a blog post.
To use the feature, you have to go to the business profile of the company you’d like to order from and then click on the shopping button listed next to their name. From there, you can access their catalogue and browse products.
Once you’ve selected the products you like, you can add them to the cart. Lastly, you have to send your cart to the seller as a WhatsApp message. An order is finalized once it has been confirmed by the seller.
