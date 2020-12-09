Western Bulldogs beat Adelaide Crows to land Jamarra Ugle-Hagan with pick one

Prodigious key forward Jamarra Ugle-Hagan has opened up on the “unreal experience” of being snapped up with pick one at the AFL draft.

While Adelaide opted for the young gun with the opening selection of the night, the Western Bulldogs snatched him from their grasp through the academy bidding system.

It didn’t surprise anyone as Ugle-Hagan had long been touted as clearly the best player of the 2020 draft pool, so much so he’s been compared to superstar Sydney Swans forward Lance Franklin.

Ugle-Hagan was stoked to realise his AFL dream.

“It meant I lot. I haven’t seen my dad cry, so obviously coming from him it means a lot of emotion around the whole room,” Ugle-Hagan told Fox Footy.

“It’s just an unreal experience.”

Bulldogs great Brad Johnson spoke glowingly of the top draftee.

“His highlights say it all,” he said.

“He’s got great speed and athleticism and he will be a gun player in the competition for a very long time.”

Ugle-Hagan grew up in Framlingham, a small country town almost 250 kilometres south-west of Melbourne.

He played his junior footy with South Warrnambool, the Oakleigh Chargers and Vic Country.

In season 2021 he will give the Bulldogs another tall target inside 50 alongside Aaron Naughton and Josh Bruce.

