Washington’s Chase Young credits Ravens for Steelers upset

The Washington Football Team pulled off the upset of the year Monday night, taking down the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers in a shocking 23-17 win. But the win did not seem to come as a surprise to several Washington defenders, as they were felt the Steelers’ game against the Baltimore Ravens showed some weaknesses for Pittsburgh.

According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, Washington defensive end Montez Sweat was yelling “I knew it!” while running off Heinz Field following the win. Kinkhabwala then asked superstar rookie Chase Young about Sweat’s celebratory exit and he confirmed the defense felt prepared to upset Pittsburgh.

“We all did,” Young told Kinkhabwala when asked about Sweat saying he knew Washington would win. “Baltimore exposed some things.”