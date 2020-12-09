Washington pauses activities, Oregon game in question

The Big Ten isn’t the only league dealing with potential headaches ahead of a conference title game.

As Kyle Bonagura of ESPN explained, the Washington Huskies football team is temporarily pausing activities due to positive COVID-19 cases impacting the program. Washington, 3-1, remains scheduled to play at the 3-2 Oregon Ducks on Saturday as of Wednesday afternoon pending the results of additional polymerase chain reaction testing.

If the Huskies cannot safely field a team, they would be named winners of the Pac-12 North and go through to the conference championship game on Dec. 18. It is, however, unknown if a COVID-19 outbreak or other virus-related issues would prevent Washington from taking the field so soon after its pause.

The USC Trojans (4-0) or Colorado Buffaloes (3-0 in the conference, 4-0 overall) are on pace to clinch the Pac-12 South. USC plays at the UCLA Bruins on Saturday, while Colorado faces the Utah Utes on Friday evening.

Earlier in the day, reports surfaced that Big Ten athletic directors will amend a previously announced rule that mandated all teams must finish a minimum of six contests to be eligible for its conference title game. This decision will allow the Ohio State Buckeyes (5-0, No. 4 in the College Football Playoff rankings) to compete for the Big Ten championship versus the Northwestern Wildcats on Dec. 19.