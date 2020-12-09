[VIDEO] Nicolas Cage to Host ‘History of Swear Words’ for Netflix

RELATED STORIES

Nicolas Cage is set to provide an education in expletives as host of the forthcoming Netflix series History of Swear Words (premiering Tuesday, Jan. 5).

Each 20-minute episode will provide a “history lesson you didn’t know you needed,” as the Oscar winner breaks down “the origins, pop culture-usage, science and cultural impact of curse words,” including “f–k,” “s–t,” “b—h,” “d–k” and “damn,” according to the official logline. The delightfully absurd teaser trailer (embedded above) sees Cage dwell on a word that can also be used to describe a 🐱.

The six-episode series features interviews with experts in etymology and pop culture, historians and entertainers. Guest stars include Sarah Silverman, Nick Offerman, Jim Jefferies, Nikki Glaser, Joel Kim Booster, DeRay Davis, Open Mike Eagle, Patti Harrison, London Hughes, Zainab Johnson, Baron Vaughn and Isiah Whitlock Jr.

History of Swear Words is just the latest in a series of TV projects for the film vet. It was previously announced that Cage would play Joe “Tiger King” Exotic in a limited series for Amazon Prime. In addition, the Leaving Las Vegas star is attached to an adaptation of Eoin Colfer’s adult thriller Highfire, which is also set up at Amazon.

Press PLAY on the teaser above, then hit the comments and tell us if you’ll be adding History of Swear Words to your Netflix queue.