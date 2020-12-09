Video: London man, 91, gives delightful interview about COVID-19 vaccine

As the initial doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine were doled out in the United Kingdom on Tuesday, Martin Kenyon made sure to be among the first to receive one.

The 91-year-old London resident detailed his experience, from calling up Guy’s Hospital in order to get on the list of patients to receiving the “painless” injection, soon after leaving the facility on CNN.

Kenyon said he hopes to be able to hug his granddaughters once he develops immunity to the contagious virus in the coming weeks.

“No point in dying now when I have lived this long, is there?” he said. “I don’t plan to anyway.”

Watch the full interview:

Martin Kenyon, a 91-year-old UK resident, received a dose of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine today and says he hopes to hug his granddaughters soon. “I want to live a long to enjoy their lives,” he said. “No point in dying now when I have lived this long, is there?” pic.twitter.com/AJVW5pX2oN — CNN (@CNN) December 8, 2020