Victoria to scrap permit scheme for travellers from South Australia

Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton has said that it will be replaced on December 12 with a “spot-check system”, and some travellers from South Australia will be screened at random.

“To date the voluntary testing scheme of travellers from SA has not received one positive result,” Mr Sutton said in a statement overnight.

“Operational changes have now been made at Melbourne Airport to coincide with the return of international arrivals,” Mr Sutton, adding that there is now a spot-check system in place for flights arriving from South Australia.