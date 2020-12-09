Victoria to scrap permit scheme for travellers from South Australia

Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton has said that it will be replaced on December 12 with a “spot-check system”, and some travellers from South Australia will be screened at random.
“To date the voluntary testing scheme of travellers from SA has not received one positive result,” Mr Sutton said in a statement overnight.
“Operational changes have now been made at Melbourne Airport to coincide with the return of international arrivals,” Mr Sutton, adding that there is now a spot-check system in place for flights arriving from South Australia.
“Given South Australia has had zero cases in the past 10 days, and arrivals from that state present a significantly lower risk, we have moved to a spot-check system for those flights, ensuring the international arrival schedule for the COVID Quarantine Victoria program is not impacted.”