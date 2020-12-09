Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan set the mood with Husnn Hai Suhaana from Coolie No. 1

















The remake of Coolie No. 1 is a film that many are looking forward to for many reasons. Firstly, it brings back David Dhawan in the director’s chair. Dhawan also helmed the original project so we can expect it to maintain the original feel even with the modern twist. Apart from the direction, it also features the fresh pairing of Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan.

Today, the makers of the film shared another track which is a remake of the iconic number Husnn Hai Suhaana. The song has been remixed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Chandana Dixit and Abhijeet Bhattacharya with music by Anand Milind and lyrics by Sameer Anjaan. In the video, Varun and Sara are seen grooving together in a luxurious hotel suite. We also see a short glimpse of Shikha Talsania, who plays Sara’s sister in the film, shaking a leg with Varun.

