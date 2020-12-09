UNLV QB issues apology for eating sushi off nude model on reality TV show

UNLV quarterback Max Gilliam has issued an apology after he was filmed eating sushi off a nude model while on the Bravo reality TV show “Below Deck.”

“I would like to apologize for my poor judgment while on the TV show ‘Below Deck’ and acknowledge that I have made a mistake that I will learn from,” he tweeted Monday. “While it was not my idea nor any of my friends’ ideas to eat sushi off of a model, I should have exercised better judgment and declined the idea immediately when it was brought up by the producers.

“This is not a reflection of my character or the way I was raised nor a reflection of the culture of UNLV Football. I would like to humbly move past this and focus my time and energy on our game against the University of Hawaii this weekend.”

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Gilliam made an appearance last month on the TV show, which follows a group of crew members who work and live on a yacht. In each episode, the crew takes care of a new set of passengers aboard the boat.

Gilliam was one of the passengers and was identified as a “star quarterback at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas.”

UNLV coach Marcus Arroyo told ESPN Las Vegas the school didn’t know about its quarterback’s appearance on the show until Monday morning.

“When we talk intently about what we’re building here, we mean thoroughly and completely. Each of our players, especially our senior leadership, must recognize that when we go out in public we’re representing this team, this university and the alumni and fan base,” Arroyo said. “How we conduct ourselves in public is just as important as how we do on the field. I was made aware of Max’s recent statement and it is apparent that he also agrees.”

Gilliam is a senior and has played in all five games this season for the Rebels, who are 0-5.

UNLV will close out its season on the road against Hawaii on Saturday.