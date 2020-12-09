UK warning over COVID-19 vaccine as Canada announces approval; Battle over changes to industrial relations laws; Victoria announces border rule change

The leaders of Britain and the European Union were meeting on Wednesday night (local ) for a dinner that could pave the way to a post-Brexit trade deal — or tip the two sides toward a chaotic economic rupture at the end of the month.

Early-morning comments from both sides, insisting that it was for the other to compromise, only highlighted the difficult task ahead for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. They have just a few hours over a multi-course meal to unstick negotiations that are deadlocked on key aspects of the future relationship for the EU and Britain for months.

Johnson’s office said that if the two leaders agree, their chief negotiators — who will both attend Wednesday’s dinner — could resume talks on a final deal.

But the two sides gave ominously opposing views of the main sticking points — and each insisted the other must move to reach agreement.