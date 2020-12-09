U.S. court rejects Sunoco’s appeal to overturn Oklahoma royalty ruling By

© .



() – A U.S. court on Wednesday rejected an appeal made by Sunoco LP for a new trial related to an Oklahoma oil class action against the fuel retailer.

In August, Sunoco, a publicly-traded partnership controlled by U.S. pipeline operator Energy Transfer (NYSE:) LP, was ordered by the court to pay about $155 million for failing to pay interest on late payments to oil-well owners across Oklahoma.

Sunoco filed separate appeals in September for a new trial.

The U.S. district Court for the eastern district of Oklahoma on Wednesday denied Sunoco’s appeal for a new trial and its motion to alter or amend the earlier judgement.

In an opinion that took Sunoco to task on several points, U.S. District Court Judge John Gibney Jr called the decision to pay interest only if an owner demanded it “reprehensible,” and criticized another of the company’s arguments in the case “defies logic.”