Twitter reveals top-ranking Canadian accounts in 2020

Every year, Twitter reveals the Canadian accounts that received the most mentions on its platform across a variety of categories.

Now, the social media giant has broken down the top-ranking Canadian accounts for 2020. See below for the full list, divided by category:

Film & Television

Male: Vancouver-born actor Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) — @VanCityReynolds

Female: Toronto-born actor Katherine Barrell (Wynonna Earp) — @KatBarrell

Music

Male: Stratford, Ontario-born singer-songwriter Justin Bieber (Changes) — @JustinBieber

Female: Vancouver-born singer-songwriter Grimes (Art Angels) — @grimezsz

Sports

Male: Ghanaian soccer player Alphonso Davies (plays for Canada’s national team) — @AlphonsoDavies [note: Twitter’s blog post misspells his name as “Alfonso”]

Female: Montreal-born tennis player Genie Bouchard — @geniebouchard

Team: Toronto Raptors — @Raptors

Additionally, Twitter highlighted various standout Canadians in these categories that made an impact online this year, including:

Canadian Olympic Committee — @TeamCanada

Behind this little red leaf are foundations that require us not to be selfish, but selfless. More isn’t asked of us, it’s expected. #TeamCanada pic.twitter.com/McGwTNDhOi — Team Canada (@TeamCanada) March 23, 2020

Vancouver-born hockey player Evander Kane (San Jose Sharks & the Hockey Diversity Alliance) — @evanderkane_9

Incredibly proud of @matt_dumba with the courageous gesture and leadership. A powerful message for the hockey community. #HDA pic.twitter.com/Rzlz29lTNX — Evander Kane (@evanderkane_9) August 1, 2020

Mississauga-raised actor Simu Liu (Kim’s Convenience) — @SimuLiu

Let my 25-year-old, highly melodramatic self remind you that your fight is worth fighting and that the small everyday victories are what make you successful. 6 years from now you will look back and realise you weren’t chasing a dream… you were living it the whole time. pic.twitter.com/RVpLe4FUIR — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) August 26, 2020

Dr. Theresa Tam, Chief Public Health Officer of Canada — @CPHO_Canada

Wearing a mask, washing your hands, and limiting contact with others are actions we can take today to stop the spread of #COVID19 so we can get back to doing more of the things we enjoy. Take precautions: pic.twitter.com/Sk44LumruF — Dr. Theresa Tam (@CPHO_Canada) November 30, 2020

Halifax’s Elliot Page (Juno) — @TheElliotPage

pic.twitter.com/kwti60bZLw — Elliot Page (@TheElliotPage) December 1, 2020

Montreal-based, Zambian-born rapper Backxwash (God Has Nothing To Do with This Leave Him Out of It) — @backxwash

Got the envelope. Thank you @PolarisPrize pic.twitter.com/uOLQ3mhGQ7 — Backxwash (@backxwash) October 24, 2020

Toronto-born actor Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek) — @danjlevy

Our hometown went gold for us tonight. What an honor. Thank you, Toronto! pic.twitter.com/fY4ltigWMd — dan levy (@danjlevy) September 22, 2020

Mississauga-born Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Never Have I Ever) — @ramakrishnannn

No one label or character can fully represent all the stories waiting to be told. All our pasts are just as complex as our heritage. @netflix Artwork by: @geoffjkim pic.twitter.com/YXEgyIYPJW — Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (@ramakrishnannn) May 8, 2020

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

Source: Twitter