Twitter reveals top-ranking Canadian accounts in 2020

Every year, Twitter reveals the Canadian accounts that received the most mentions on its platform across a variety of categories.
Now, the social media giant has broken down the top-ranking Canadian accounts for 2020. See below for the full list, divided by category:
Film & Television
- Male: Vancouver-born actor Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) — @VanCityReynolds
- Female: Toronto-born actor Katherine Barrell (Wynonna Earp) — @KatBarrell
Music
- Male: Stratford, Ontario-born singer-songwriter Justin Bieber (Changes) — @JustinBieber
- Female: Vancouver-born singer-songwriter Grimes (Art Angels) — @grimezsz
Sports
- Male: Ghanaian soccer player Alphonso Davies (plays for Canada’s national team) — @AlphonsoDavies [note: Twitter’s blog post misspells his name as “Alfonso”]
- Female: Montreal-born tennis player Genie Bouchard — @geniebouchard
- Team: Toronto Raptors — @Raptors
Additionally, Twitter highlighted various standout Canadians in these categories that made an impact online this year, including:
Canadian Olympic Committee — @TeamCanada
Behind this little red leaf are foundations that require us not to be selfish, but selfless. More isn’t asked of us, it’s expected. #TeamCanada pic.twitter.com/McGwTNDhOi
— Team Canada (@TeamCanada) March 23, 2020
Vancouver-born hockey player Evander Kane (San Jose Sharks & the Hockey Diversity Alliance) — @evanderkane_9
Incredibly proud of @matt_dumba with the courageous gesture and leadership. A powerful message for the hockey community. #HDA pic.twitter.com/Rzlz29lTNX
— Evander Kane (@evanderkane_9) August 1, 2020
Mississauga-raised actor Simu Liu (Kim’s Convenience) — @SimuLiu
Let my 25-year-old, highly melodramatic self remind you that your fight is worth fighting and that the small everyday victories are what make you successful.
6 years from now you will look back and realise you weren’t chasing a dream… you were living it the whole time. pic.twitter.com/RVpLe4FUIR
— Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) August 26, 2020
Dr. Theresa Tam, Chief Public Health Officer of Canada — @CPHO_Canada
Wearing a mask, washing your hands, and limiting contact with others are actions we can take today to stop the spread of #COVID19 so we can get back to doing more of the things we enjoy. Take precautions: pic.twitter.com/Sk44LumruF
— Dr. Theresa Tam (@CPHO_Canada) November 30, 2020
Halifax’s Elliot Page (Juno) — @TheElliotPage
pic.twitter.com/kwti60bZLw
— Elliot Page (@TheElliotPage) December 1, 2020
Montreal-based, Zambian-born rapper Backxwash (God Has Nothing To Do with This Leave Him Out of It) — @backxwash
Got the envelope. Thank you @PolarisPrize pic.twitter.com/uOLQ3mhGQ7
— Backxwash (@backxwash) October 24, 2020
Toronto-born actor Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek) — @danjlevy
Our hometown went gold for us tonight. What an honor. Thank you, Toronto! pic.twitter.com/fY4ltigWMd
— dan levy (@danjlevy) September 22, 2020
Mississauga-born Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Never Have I Ever) — @ramakrishnannn
No one label or character can fully represent all the stories waiting to be told. All our pasts are just as complex as our heritage. @netflix Artwork by: @geoffjkim pic.twitter.com/YXEgyIYPJW
— Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (@ramakrishnannn) May 8, 2020
Image credit: Wikimedia Commons
Source: Twitter