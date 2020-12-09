Twitch unveils new guidelines to crack down on hateful conduct and sexual harassment, following a yearlong review, which take effect in January (Kellen Browning/New York Times)

Kellen Browning / New York Times:
Twitch unveils new guidelines to crack down on hateful conduct and sexual harassment, following a yearlong review, which take effect in January — The livestreaming site announced new guidelines after contending with claims that its streamers were too easily abused.
