Twitch unveils new guidelines to crack down on hateful conduct and sexual harassment, following a yearlong review, which take effect in January (Kellen Browning/New York Times)

Kellen Browning / New York Times:

Twitch unveils new guidelines to crack down on hateful conduct and sexual harassment, following a yearlong review, which take effect in January  —  The livestreaming site announced new guidelines after contending with claims that its streamers were too easily abused.

