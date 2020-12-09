‘True Blood’ Reboot at HBO From ‘Riverdale’ EP Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa

Coming up necks at HBO: A True Blood reboot!

TVLine has learned exclusively that the premium cabler is developing a new iteration of the vampire drama, with Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa attached as exec producer. Aguirre-Sacasa is also expected to co-write the pilot with Jami O’Brien, who most recently served as creator of AMC’s supernatural thriller NOS4A2. O’Brien would also be an EP.

Additionally, Alan Ball — who created the original True Blood for HBO in 2008, and remained its showrunner for five of its seven seasons — is poised to return as an exec producer.

An HBO spokesperson declined to comment for this story.

Based on Charlaine Harris’ Southern Vampire Mysteries novels, OG True Blood — which concluded in Aug. 2014 — was a monster smash for HBO, ranking (at the time) as the network’s most-watched series since The Sopranos. It starred Anna Paquin, Stephen Moyer, Alexander Skarsgård, Sam Trammell, Ryan Kwanten, Rutina Wesley, Kristin Bauer van Straten, Lauren Bowles, Carrie Preston, Chris Bauer, Deborah Ann Woll, Joe Manganiello and the late Nelsan Ellis.

This is the latest high-profile Warner Bros. IP that Aguirre-Sacasa has been tasked with rebooting. Back in September, HBO Max confirmed that the writer-producer is shepherding a new “horror-tinged, coming-of-rage‘ version of Pretty Little Liars.