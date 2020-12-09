TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces Director/PDMR Shareholdings

AIM & TSX:  “TGL” & NASDAQ:  “TGA”

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TransGlobe Energy Corporation (“TransGlobe” or the “Company”) announces that it was notified on December 4, 2020 that Ross Clarkson acquired common shares as follows.

PDMRDate of AcquisitionNumber of Common Shares AcquiredPriceNumber of Common Shares held following the transaction% of Company’s issued share capital held
Ross ClarksonDecember 4, 20204,000CAD $0.9191,850,4932.55%

The Company also announces that it was notified on December 8, 2020 that on December 4, 7 and 8, 2020 Geoff Probert acquired common shares as follows.

PDMRDate of AcquisitionNumber of Common Shares AcquiredPriceNumber of Common Shares held following the transaction% of Company’s issued share capital held
Geoff ProbertDecember 4, 202062,100US $0.69162,1000.1%
December 7, 2020500US $0.8662,600
December 8, 202015,000US $0.84677,600

The Company also announces that it was notified on December 8, 2020 that Eddie Ok acquired common shares as follows.

PDMRDate of AcquisitionNumber of Common Shares AcquiredPriceNumber of Common Shares held following the transaction% of Company’s issued share capital held
Eddie OkDecember 8, 202050,000US $0.8495,6150.13%

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

1

Details of PDMR
a)NameRoss Clarkson
2Reason for the notification
a)Position / statusDirector
b)Initial notification / amendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer
a)NameTransGlobe Energy Corporation
b)Legal Entity Identifier549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
4Details of the transaction(s)
a)Description of the financial instrumentCommon Shares
b)Identification codeISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
c)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of Shares
d)Price(s) and volume(s)Price ($CAD)Volume
$0.92 3,500
$0.915 500
e)Aggregated information –
     Aggregated volume –4,000 common shares
     Aggregated price$0.919 CAD per share
f)Date of the transactionDecember 4, 2020
g)Place of the transactionTSX
1Details of PDMR
a)NameGeoff Probert
2Reason for the notification
a)Position / statusChief Operating Officer
b)Initial notification / amendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer
a)NameTransGlobe Energy Corporation
b)Legal Entity Identifier549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
4Details of the transaction(s)
a)Description of the financial instrumentCommon Shares
b)Identification codeISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
c)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of Shares
d)Price(s) and volume(s)Price ($US)Volume
December 4, 2020$0.70120,000
December 4, 2020$0.6642,100
December 4, 2020$0.69420,000
December 4, 2020$0.68120,000
December 7, 2020$0.86500
December 8, 2020$0.8515,000
December 8, 2020$0.84410,000
e)Aggregated information –
     Aggregated volume –77,600 common shares
     Aggregated price$0.722 US per share
f)Date of the transactionDecember 4, 7 and 8, 2020
g)Place of the transactionNASDAQ
1
1		Details of PDMR
a)NameEddie Ok
2Reason for the notification
a)Position / statusChief Financial Officer
b)Initial notification / amendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer
a)NameTransGlobe Energy Corporation
b)Legal Entity Identifier549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
4Details of the transaction(s)
a)Description of the financial instrumentCommon Shares
b)Identification codeISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
c)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of Shares
d)Price(s) and volume(s)Price ($US)Volume
$0.8450,000
e)Aggregated information –
     Aggregated volume –50,000 common shares
     Aggregated price$0.84 US per share
f)Date of the transactionDecember 8, 2020
g)Place of the transactionNASDAQ

About TransGlobe

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

For Further information, please contact:

