TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces Director/PDMR Shareholdings

AIM & TSX: “TGL” & NASDAQ: “TGA”
CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TransGlobe Energy Corporation (“TransGlobe” or the “Company”) announces that it was notified on December 4, 2020 that Ross Clarkson acquired common shares as follows.
|PDMR
|Date of Acquisition
|Number of Common Shares Acquired
|Price
|Number of Common Shares held following the transaction
|% of Company’s issued share capital held
|Ross Clarkson
|December 4, 2020
|4,000
|CAD $0.919
|1,850,493
|2.55
|%
The Company also announces that it was notified on December 8, 2020 that on December 4, 7 and 8, 2020 Geoff Probert acquired common shares as follows.
|PDMR
|Date of Acquisition
|Number of Common Shares Acquired
|Price
|Number of Common Shares held following the transaction
|% of Company’s issued share capital held
|Geoff Probert
|December 4, 2020
|62,100
|US $0.691
|62,100
|0.1
|%
|December 7, 2020
|500
|US $0.86
|62,600
|December 8, 2020
|15,000
|US $0.846
|77,600
The Company also announces that it was notified on December 8, 2020 that Eddie Ok acquired common shares as follows.
|PDMR
|Date of Acquisition
|Number of Common Shares Acquired
|Price
|Number of Common Shares held following the transaction
|% of Company’s issued share capital held
|Eddie Ok
|December 8, 2020
|50,000
|US $0.84
|95,615
|0.13
|%
Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
1
|Details of PDMR
|a)
|Name
|Ross Clarkson
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position / status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification / amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|TransGlobe Energy Corporation
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier
|549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
|Common Shares
|b)
|Identification code
|ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
|c)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of Shares
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price ($CAD)
|Volume
|$0.92
|3,500
|$0.915
|500
|e)
|Aggregated information –
|Aggregated volume –
|4,000 common shares
|Aggregated price
|$0.919 CAD per share
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|December 4, 2020
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|TSX
|1
|Details of PDMR
|a)
|Name
|Geoff Probert
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position / status
|Chief Operating Officer
|b)
|Initial notification / amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|TransGlobe Energy Corporation
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier
|549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
|Common Shares
|b)
|Identification code
|ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
|c)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of Shares
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price ($US)
|Volume
|December 4, 2020
|$0.701
|20,000
|December 4, 2020
|$0.664
|2,100
|December 4, 2020
|$0.694
|20,000
|December 4, 2020
|$0.681
|20,000
|December 7, 2020
|$0.86
|500
|December 8, 2020
|$0.851
|5,000
|December 8, 2020
|$0.844
|10,000
|e)
|Aggregated information –
|Aggregated volume –
|77,600 common shares
|Aggregated price
|$0.722 US per share
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|December 4, 7 and 8, 2020
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|NASDAQ
|1
1
|Details of PDMR
|a)
|Name
|Eddie Ok
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position / status
|Chief Financial Officer
|b)
|Initial notification / amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|TransGlobe Energy Corporation
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier
|549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
|Common Shares
|b)
|Identification code
|ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
|c)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of Shares
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price ($US)
|Volume
|$0.84
|50,000
|e)
|Aggregated information –
|Aggregated volume –
|50,000 common shares
|Aggregated price
|$0.84 US per share
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|December 8, 2020
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|NASDAQ
About TransGlobe
TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.
For Further information, please contact: