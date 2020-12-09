Tory Lanez Describes w/ Megan Thee Stallion In Bed: ‘She Can’t Take D**k’

The drama between former lovers Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion just got a little more interesting.

Last night, Tory took to Twitter, to give explicit details into his sex life was with the twerk goddess. And learned that Tory complained that Megan “can’t take d**k.”

Tory Lanez AND MEGAN THEE STALLION WERE QUARANTINING TOGETHER

Megan is known for her constant twerking. The beautiful female rapper also likes to brag in her music – about her skills in the bedroom. Her ex Tory is calling “CAP” on it all.

Tory went on Twitter early this morning, and began answering fan questions. One fan asked the rapper – who is currently on bail for allegedly shooting Megan – what their sex life was like.

Tory posted the following in response:

Tory is currently facing 20 years in prison, as prosecutors claim that he shot Megan – his ex-girlfriend in the foot. Initially Megan denied that Tory shot her. But the rapping beauty has since come clean and claimed publicly that Tory shot her twice.