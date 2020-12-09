Top Boy: Netflix announces season 2 has started filming following pandemic delays

The second season of Netflix’s Top Boy has started filming, having been delayed by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The acclaimed crime drama aired for two series on Channel 4 in 2011 and 2013, before being revived for Netflix in 2019.

“We’re obviously shooting Top Boy,” says Walters in the video, filming in a trailer park.

“You asked for it; we gave it to you,” he adds.

Rapper and actor Kano, real name Kane Robinson, who plays Gerard “Sully” Sullivan on the series, then turns the camera around, and says: “There you go, season two. Netflix. Let’s go.”

Top Boy had been scheduled to film in spring 2020, but was one of many TV series to suffer delays as the country entered lockdown due to the pandemic.

Independent Culture Newsletter The best in film, music TV & radio straight to your inbox every week Independent Culture Newsletter The best in film, music TV & radio straight to your inbox every week