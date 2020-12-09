Times SNL Celebrity Hosts Hilariously Broke Character

Watching Ryan Gosling repeatedly break character has added like five years onto my life, probably.
1.
When Will Ferrell pulled out the tiniest flip phone in the universe during “Jeffrey’s,” which sent Sean Hayes into hysterics:
3.
When Lindsay Lohan — and, to be fair, every single person in this sketch — couldn’t resist a good laugh over Rachel Dratch’s performance in “Debbie Downer: Disney World”:
4.
When Ryan Gosling spent the entire 5 minutes and 46 seconds of the first “Close Encounter” sketch desperately trying and failing to maintain composure:
5.
When Ryan came back to host again and blessed us with “Another Close Encounter,” which he of course giggled his way through too:
6.
When Brittany Murphy fully cracked up while trying to rock some noisy leather pants during the “Leather Man” sketch:
7.
When Janet Jackson finally lost her cool and giggled her way through this “Corksoakers” line:
8.
When Bill Hader came back to host and couldn’t stop laughing because he ran into the table and almost took out Melissa Villaseñor not once, but TWICE in “Girlfriends Game Night”:
9.
When Jonah Hill couldn’t help but break character during the “Benihana” sketch because Leslie Jones was laughing so hard at his performance:
10.
When SNL alum Fred Armisen returned to host the show, stepped in some guac during the “New Girlfriend” sketch, and lost it when Jason Sudeikis ate it right off his shoe:
11.
When Carl (Tim Robinson) made the perfect entrance and sent Kevin Hart into a fit of laughter that lasted through the end of the “Barnes and Noble Firing” sketch:
14.
When Seann William Scott put up a good fight, but even he wasn’t immune to cracking up over Will Ferrell’s patriotic lewk in “Short Shorts for the USA”:
16.
And finally, when Maya Rudolph returned to host the show and had to hide her giggles over Kristen Wiig riding around in a golf cart in “Super Showcase Spokesmodels”:
Did we miss any good celebrity character breaking moments? Let us know in the comments below!
TV and Movies
Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.