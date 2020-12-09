‘Tiger King’ Begs Kim Kardashian To Get Trump To Pardon Him

Tiger King star Joe Exotic is now pleading with Kim Kardashian to ask President Donald Trump to pardon him before he leaves office on Jan. 20.

“I am writing you this letter, not as Joe Exotic, but as the person Joseph Maldonado-Passage, asking you to please help me by just taking 10 min. out of your life and placing a call to President Trump to look at my 257 page pardon, with all the evidence I’m innocent, and ask him to sign my pardon,” he wrote in the letter published by Entertainment Tonight.

“I have lost 57 years of work, my zoo, my animals, my mother has died, my dad is dying, and I’ve been taken away from my husband, who I love dearly.”

Exotic is currently serving a 22-year sentence after being convicted on 17 federal charges of animal abuse and two counts of murder for hire in 2019. It is alleged that he tried to have his arch-nemesis, Carole Baskin killed — as documented in the Netflix documentary.