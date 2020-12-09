The Ultimate Ranking of the Live TV Musicals

“It was terrifying, if I’m being honest,” the American Horror Story: 1984 star said. “It was very challenging. This was meant to be a live version of this, as most of these are, but with COVID protocols, we weren’t really allowed to do that.” That meant, of course, that cast and crew had to remain in a bubble throughout production. Morrison added, “We had a month of rehearsals and we shot all of this in London and then we had, like, two days of actually filming.”

While we wait to see how Morrison and Co. make their grand Whoville debut, let’s take a look at all the TV musicals that came before them. Which production hit all the right notes? Read on to find out!