The ‘NFL Comeback Player of the Year’ quiz

After missing most of the last two seasons with a devastating leg injury, all Alex Smith had to do to win the 2020 NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award was simply to play in an NFL game again. He has done that and much more. After rattling off three consecutive victories, Smith now has the Washington Football Team thinking playoffs. Sure, the NFC East is historically awful, but on Monday he led the WFT to an upset win over the NFL’s last undefeated team, the Pittsburgh Steelers. The unlikely W left them tied with the Giants for first place in the division. With four weeks remaining on the schedule, Smith is hoping he has one more miracle left in his bag of tricks.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. The Associated Press began handing out the Comeback Player of Year Award in 1998. Since then, a total of 23 players have taken home the award, and Smith seems all but certain to be number 24. So with that all in mind, how many of the AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award winners can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!