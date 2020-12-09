‘The Neighborhood’ Season 3: ‘Mad Men’ Actor Michael Gladis Cast

RELATED STORIES

The Neighborhood is keeping it in the family.

The CBS comedy has cast Beth Behrs‘ real-life husband Michael Gladis (Mad Men) in an upcoming episode, TVLine has learned exclusively.

Gladis is set to play Calvin’s “personable and dryly funny” physician, Dr. Fisher. After Dave learns that Calvin hasn’t seen a doctor in nearly a decade, he insists his best friend go for a physical, where he’s told that he’ll need to schedule a routine colonoscopy. (You can imagine how the Butler patriarch responds to that.)

“I may be biased, but I’m so excited to have the best actor I know join The Neighborhood,” Behrs tells TVLine. “We’ve been together over 10 years, but we’ve never been able to work together in film or TV! We are beyond excited and can’t wait to sneak in some smooches between takes.”

Gladis is best known for his role as Sterling Cooper copywriter Paul Kinsey on AMC’s Mad Men, and most recently starred as councilman Charlton Townsend on Showtime’s Penny Dreadful: City of Angels. Additional credits include Eagleheart, Feed the Beast and Reckless, and select episodes of Criminal Minds, Elementary, The Good Wife, Lucifer and The Mentalist.

The Neighborhood wraps its fall run on Monday, Dec. 14 with “Welcome to the Road Trip,” in which Dave and Calvin hit the open road en route to a classic car show (get scoop). Meanwhile, with their husbands are away, Tina and Gemma decide to take home repairs at the Butlers’ into their own hands.

Gladis’ episode is set to air upon the sitcom’s return in early 2021.