The Game To Rappers: Stay The F*ck In The House!!

The Game is the latest rapper to offer a warning to his peers to stay in the house, following the slew of killings over 2020.

“10 rappers shot & killed this year alone & n*ggas wanna know my advice for up & coming artists… STAY THE F*CK IN THE HOUSE. #F*ck2020” he tweeted. He wrote in a follow-up tweet:

“N*ggas gettin killed by iPhone apps these days.”

The Game’s warning comes days after Fat Joe issued a warning to all rappers, telling them they are in danger.

On The Fat Joe Show, he told Maino that “rappers are in danger.”

He continued, “We seein’ rappers getting murdered every day. We’re seein’ rappers go to jail for big sh*t. This ain’t little sh*t, Maino, right? Have you managed to stay out the way, like to get caught up with these things.”

Several rappers have lost their lives over recent months, including King Von and BadAzz Music Syndicate rapper Mo3. Rappers G Herbo and Casanova were also forced to turn themselves into the feds last week.