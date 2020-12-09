The financial feminists: Sisters — with capital — are doing it for themselves

Article content continued

“We’ve had amazing partners from the get-go that have been supporting our growth, but even though we’re well supported, my male peers are raising more capital,” founder and chief executive Marie Chevrier said of the $10-million-plus Sampler has raised in equity financing since its start in 2013.

The51’s mission resonates with Chevrier.

Photo by Peter J. Thompson/National Post files

“It’s not just about supporting great women entrepreneurs, it’s about making great women investors,” she said.

Kuipers believes the pandemic will accelerate the rise of women-led innovation and entrepreneurship.

“The current corporate environment doesn’t work for everyone,” she said. “While we are saddened by the dropout of women from the workforce, we think there is an opportunity in all of this. It’s for women as business leaders and closet entrepreneurs to come out and become entrepreneurs.”

Such activity is already happening in some places. For example, Alberta Women Entrepreneurs reports there are now 84 female entrepreneurs for every 100 male entrepreneurs in that province.

In addition to playing a role in closing the funding gap women entrepreneurs face, The51 is looking at a much bigger goal: reshaping the economy.

If you’re thinking about becoming an entrepreneur, just do it. It’s our time Shelley Kuipers

“We believe if we activate women-led capital and apply that perspective — the investors’ intellectual and human capital — they are going to look at these opportunities differently and invest in very different things that will perhaps be more beneficial to 51 per cent of the population,” Kuipers said. “By 2030, 65 per cent of all wealth will be controlled by women, so we better get involved in designing our economy now.”

In May, The51 partnered with Halifax-based Sandpiper Ventures, another women-led fund, to launch the Canada51 coalition. Its purpose is to influence national and provincial policy, and to share and communicate opportunities to invest in women-driven businesses.

“The opportunity is enormous. We’re just scratching the surface of women looking at themselves as active, purposeful investors and entrepreneurs,” Kuipers said. “If you’re thinking about becoming an entrepreneur, just do it. It’s our time.”