The 15 strangest college football seasons

Before 2020, 2007 was the gold standard of crazy college football seasons. For starters, the national champion was LSU — the first time a team that had lost two games during the season won the title. How? Well, there were an extraordinary amount of upsets during the season that created a void of elite teams. For example, the only BCS school to finish with one loss was Kansas. Yes … Kansas.

The season started with a bang as FCS school Appalachian State went into Ann Arbor and beat #5 Michigan, in what possibly may be the biggest upset in college football history. That began a trend of thirteen times an unranked team beat a top ten team during the season … crushing the previous record. Notre Dame lost to both Army and Air Force.

The “Curse of the #2” became a catchphrase as the 2nd-ranked team would lose seven times in the final weeks of the season. Those teams: USC, California, South Florida, Boston College, Oregon, Kansas and West Virginia. Yep, South Florida, BC and Kansas were ranked that high. Three times during the season, the #1 and #2 ranked teams lost on the same day (it hadn’t happened once in the prior 11 years). And that happened twice in the final two weeks of the season!

At one point, Missouri vs Kansas was the biggest game of the season. LSU jumped five spots in the BCS rankings in the final week to miraculously get a spot in the title game.

The BCS bowls looked strange as Illinois played in the Rose Bowl, Kansas in the Orange Bowl and Hawaii was in the Sugar Bowl. In all five BCS bowl games, the lower ranked team upset the higher ranked opponent. Including LSU, ironically ranked #2, who beat #1 Ohio State to become the first and only 2-loss national champion.

Bonus fact: We also got the classic “I’m 40” rant from Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy.