Terence Corcoran: Michael Sabia and the ESG takeover

Article content continued

Last month Sabia’s former home, the Caisse de dépôt, and seven other of Canada’s government-established pension funds — including the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, and funds in Ontario, Alberta and B.C. — colluded to issue a statement calling on corporations to “identify and address issues such as diversity and inclusion, human capital, board effectiveness and climate change.”

This kind of ex officio declaration from state-owned investment vehicles is an indicator of how the new corporate governance system will work. Corporations become pawns of power-seeking institutions and individuals, in the name of doing good as they define good.

The pension fund project was enthusiastically endorsed by Richard Leblanc, corporate ESG specialist at York University. He claimed ESG risk accounted for 75 per cent of corporate risk. I could not track down the evidence for the claim.

Readers might recognize Leblanc from his appearance in the ’s report Saturday on how 68 Canadian corporations that received $1 billion in government COVID-19 job-protection support also paid out $5 billion in dividends. The report was filled with indignation, fuelled by Leblanc, who questioned the morality of the dividends. “Think about what’s happening. Taxpayers are indirectly subsidizing payments to shareholders … That is completely unacceptable.”

As William Watson pointed out on this page Tuesday, what should be completely unacceptable is that ESG proponents such as Leblanc should dictate corporate decision-making according to their beliefs and theories about how corporations should behave.

But that’s the nature of the ESG movement, backed by Sabia, Macklem and others. Under the new capitalism, corporate economic freedom is replaced by corporatist economic controls.

• Email: [email protected] | Twitter: terencecorcoran