Taylor Swift Donates to Fan’s Local Food Bank After Admiring Her Christmas Light Show

WENN

The ‘Blank Space’ hitmaker has made donation to a fan’s local food bank in Ohio after being impressed by the fan’s extravagant ‘Christmas Tree Farm’ light show.

–

Taylor Swift has donated to a fan’s local food bank after admiring her family’s extravagant holiday decor, set to the sounds of the pop superstar’s music.

Aspiring singer Sarah Bailey shared video footage of her festive home in Ohio online last week (04Dec20), showing off the huge light display set to the tune of “Christmas Tree Farm”, which Swift released last year (19).

“BAILEY FAMILY LIGHTS…,” she captioned the clip. “I am so excited that we added this song to the display this year and I hope she can see this!!!”

<br />

Bailey had tagged Swift in the Twitter post, and on Tuesday (08Dec20), she revealed the singer had personally reached out to share her joy at the lavish lights.

Alongside a screenshot of the direct message, Bailey wrote, “GUYS SHE SAW THE VIDEO AND MESSAGED ME OMG (oh my God) OMG OMG IM FREAKING OUT THANK YOU ALL SO MUCH FOR SHARING… (sic)!!!!! I LOVE YOU TAYLOR!!!!!!!!”

In the message, Swift wrote, “Sarah! I loved your family’s Christmas lights show!!! Thank you (and your dad) so much for using Christmas Tree Farm to create such a fun spectacle.”

Bailey’s bright display also sent a reminder to passersby about the location of a food drop box to help those less fortunate this Christmas, and Swift took note.

“I really love how you’ve chosen to give back by mentioning your local food bank,” the “Shake It Off” hitmaker continued.

“I’ve made a donation to Our Community Hunger Center in your hometown. Happy Holidays! Love, Taylor.”

The news comes after the singer also spread festive cheer to two struggling mothers, who had been facing financial difficulties amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Swift read about their stories in the press and split $26,000 (£19,400) between the pair.