Taraji P. Henson Determined to Become Fighter After Watching Mom Being Held at Gunpoint

Facebook Watch

The ‘Empire’ actress opens up about her difficult childhood as she talks about her inspiring mother and her own mental health issues in her new Facebook Watch show.

–

Taraji P. Henson was transformed into a “fighter” after seeing her mother held at gunpoint.

The “Empire” star has been opening up about her own mental health for her new programme and recalled how she gained strength from her mum being robbed on two separate occasions.

Speaking in a preview for her new Facebook Watch show, “Peace of Mind With Taraji“, she said, “The first time I was six. She was held at gunpoint. I’m 50, I remember like it was yesterday. Watching her go through that, because she didn’t crumble, what she didn’t realise was that she was putting fight into me. It made me a fighter. That’s just how it affected me. Not saying I wasn’t traumatised.”

<br />

When Taraji confirmed she was set to host a show about mental health on Facebook Watch, she admitted the conversation was something that was “dear to her heart.”

She said in a statement, “I’ve long been a mental health advocate for the Black community and created the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation in 2018 that has provided resources to thousands of people who are struggling. I’m looking forward to bringing this new talk series to Facebook Watch, where I can continue to create conversation around an issue that is near and dear to my heart.”

The show is premiering on December 14. The actress will co-host it with her longtime friend Tracie Jade Jenkins. The upcoming guests include Gabrielle Union, Tamar Braxton, Mary J. Blige, and Jay Pharoah.