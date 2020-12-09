Suspect arrested over ‘bomb threat’ at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport

A suspect has been arrested over a “bomb threat” at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport in the Netherlands.

The Royal Netherlands Marechaussee stated that they were investigating a “suspicious situation on board an aircraft” at the airport, shortly after 15.00 (CET) on Wednesday.

Passengers were evacuated from the plane, while part of Pier D at the airport was closed for further investigation.

The authorities later confirmed on social media that a suspect had been arrested in Haarlem, a city west of Amsterdam.

“We’re not able to share more information at this point,” the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee added in a statement.

Schiphol Airport also confirmed that a “possible security incident” was underway, as some witnesses reported armed police at the scene.

Last year, a security scare at the airport was caused when an Air Europa pilot accidentally triggered an alarm, suggesting that a hijacking was taking place on a plane.