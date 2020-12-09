Surfing news, Shark attack postpones WSL Maui Pro

Aussie surf stars Tyler Wright and Sally Fitzgibbons had their semi-final at the World Surf League’s Roxy Pro in Maui postponed on Wednesday after a shark attacked a local surfer.

The attack reportedly occurred less than three hours before the competition was set to get underway at Honolua Bay.

The male recreational surfer suffered injuries to his leg and reportedly required CPR on shore before being rushed to hospital.

The day’s proceedings were immediately called off by World Surf League chief Erik Low.

“We had a shark incident this morning with a recreational surfer. Due to that we are putting our event on hold indefinitely,” he said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with this victim.”

The latest attack comes a little over a week after a woman suffered severe trauma to her torso in a shark attack in West Maui.

Wright had earned her way in to the semi-final after scoring a perfect 10 in the first quarterfinal heat against fellow Aussies and seven-time world champ Steph Gilmore.