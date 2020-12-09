SuperRare launches timed auction formats for NFT artwork sales By Cointelegraph

SuperRare launches timed auction formats for NFT artwork sales
Digital-art trading platform SuperRare has launched two different timed auction formats to complement its existing fixed-price and open-offers sales.
Early access began on Monday, with a number of special auctions featuring works by well-known digital artists being run to celebrate SuperRare Auction Week.
