Steve Wozniak-backed token WOZX skyrockets ahead of second listing By Cointelegraph

Steve Wozniak-backed token WOZX skyrockets ahead of second listing
Apple (NASDAQ:) co-founder Steve Wozniak’s new token, Efforce (WOZX), almost doubled in price today after an astonishing run that saw the price increase around 26X in the past week.
WOZX will open for trading on Korea-based exchange Bithumb on Dec. 9, and is already up 2,490% since first being listed on the HBTC exchange on Dec. 3. It opened at 10 cents per token and currently trades at $2.59.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.