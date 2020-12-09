Steve Smith would take captaincy again

Former Australian captain Steve Smith has admitted he’d make a comeback to the top job if it was in the best interests of the side.

Smith, who was stripped of the role following the 2018 South African tour, was mentioned as a possible replacement for the injured Aaron Finch during the T20 series against India.

With Finch sidelined, and vice-captain Pat Cummins rested, selectors were forced to consider alternatives, with Matthew Wade given the job.

Although Smith’s two-year leadership ban expired earlier this year, coach Justin Langer said on the weekend that it’s still too early for the 31-year-old to be reinstated to the job.

Speaking in Adelaide ahead of next week’s first Test against India, Smith said he’d be happy to take the job if required.

“There were discussions sort of taking place. I think JL answered the question when asked about me and captaincy,” he said.

“There’s obviously a process that needs to be done.

“For me I just said I’m happy to do whatever is best for the team and that’s the same going forward.

“I do whatever I can for the team. Right now, I think Tim and Finchy are doing really good jobs in both formats of the game. I’m comfortable where I’m at right now but as I’ve always said I’ll do what’s best for the team.”

The Australian captain is appointed by the board of Cricket Australia, rather than the selectors, and Smith said he doesn’t expect his situation to be any different, despite what happened in South Africa.

“I think whenever there is a captain chosen, I think you go through a process where you go to the board and things like that,” he explained.

“Other people are spoken to. So, I’m sure it won’t be too dissimilar. It’s probably more of a question for someone a bit higher up.

“But that’s all that has been said to me. We’ll let it rest for now.

“The guys at the moment are doing really good jobs and I’m really comfortable with where everything is at.”

Steve Smith and Tim Paine. (Getty)

Smith also hinted he’d have no issue moving up to number three in the batting order, should the regular occupant of that position, Marnus Labuschagne, be shuffled up to open the batting.

David Warner has already been ruled out of the Adelaide Test, while Will Pucovski remains in doubt due to concussion, and Joe Burns is horribly out of form.

It’s prompted suggestions Labuschagne could be used as an opener, a position he’s filled in Sheffield Shield cricket on 13 occasions, averaging just 29.92.

But Smith isn’t worried about being bumped up a spot.

“That doesn’t bother me too much. I’ve batted a fair bit at number three,” he said.

“Any lower than four I wouldn’t be overly happy, but anywhere up there I’m fine.”

